No charges filed against officers involved in shooting of armed man in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday that officers involved in a fatal shooting in January 2026 will not face charges.

Officials with the AG's Office said it was determined that the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

On January 20, police responded to the 6800 block of Bank Street after a 911 caller reported that a person was being threatened by a man armed with a gun.

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The caller identified the suspect as Jamarl Muse and said Muse was in possession of a .357-caliber revolver. The caller provided officers with a description of Muse.

A responding officer in a marked patrol car spotted Muse in the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue and activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop him, but Muse failed to comply and fled.

Muse tried to evade officers by running through parking lots and onto a nearby on-ramp for Interstate 95. Officers left their vehicles and continued to pursue Muse on foot.

The first officer who reached Muse took him to the ground, and a struggle ensued as officers tried to gain control.

During that struggle, Muse produced a handgun and fired a shot.

After officers disengaged to create distance, they fired their weapons, striking Muse.

Emergency aid was immediately rendered to Muse until EMS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The officers involved were identified as:

BPD Sergeant Carlos Arias, a 15-year veteran

Officer Edwin Ruiz, a three-year veteran

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) began its investigation into the incident on January 20 and concluded it on April 7.