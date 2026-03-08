Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland police chief criminally cleared after shooting armed man to death last year

Maryland State's Attorney's Office
RIVERDALE, Md. — A Maryland police chief has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the deadly shooting of a man last September

Cheverly Police Chief David Morris shot 45-year-old Tesfa Leith seven times as he charged at officers with a pair of knives.

Morris was helping a neighboring police department investigate Leith over a stabbing earlier that day.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office released an investigative report into the fatal incident on March 3.

They concluded that Morris was justified in killing Leith.

"Mr. Leith stated his intent not to go to jail, refused to drop his knives, and continuously advanced toward Chief Morris with the knives while Chief Morris tried to back away," the report states.

Video of the shooting can be viewed here. Be warned it is highly graphic.

