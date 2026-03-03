Baltimore County officers cleared in fatal shooting of Dundalk man

DUNDALK, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office will not seek charges against Baltimore County Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Dundalk man.

On October 8, 2025, three separate 911 calls reported that a man — later identified as Robert Adams — was firing a shotgun outside his home in the 2100 block of Larkhall Road.

Officers responded to the area and established a perimeter outside Adams' home. After identifying themselves, officers spotted Adams standing at a second-floor window holding a shotgun.

Adams then aimed his weapon at officers, prompting six of them to open fire.

After shots were fired, officers requested a tactical team, which established a barricade and attempted to communicate with Adams.

Two hours later, after officers were unable to make contact with Adams, they entered the home and found him unresponsive on the first floor, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. Two shotguns were recovered from the second-floor room where Adams was last seen.

The officers involved were identified as Andrew Meyer, Malik McLaughlin, Austin Kiss, Nicholas Cook, Mason Rice, and Luke Eubert.

The investigation began on October 8 and concluded on February 24.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officers in this case," the Attorney General's Office said.