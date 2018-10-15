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Local Sports
Maryland football blown out 54-3 by UCLA in Big Ten opener
Avi Carr-Gloth
Local Sports
Morgan State ends 17-year losing streak with win over Towson
Avi Carr-Gloth
College Sports
Morgan State shuts out Virginia-Lynchburg to win home opener
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Towson comeback falls short in season-opening loss to Maine
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Former UMD LB Neeo Avery announces medical retirement amid battle with MS
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Maryland women's lacrosse two wins away from more history
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Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse set to play in first Final Four
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Towson men's lacrosse returns to CAA title game for third straight year
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Baltimore native Zion Elee speaks on decision to commit to UMD
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Towson men's lacrosse hosts Monmouth to defend 20-game win streak
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UMBC cancels remainder of 2026 softball season
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Seven Terps showcase football skills for scouts at Maryland’s NFL Pro Day
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Towson coach Brad Hartin opens up about life with hydrocephalus
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UMBC loses to Howard in NCAA First Four play-in game
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UMBC men's basketball heads to NCAA Tournament for 3rd time in program history
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Bridging the Gap
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UMBC punches ticket to NCAA tournament after win over Vermont
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Hofstra edges Towson 72-71 in CAA championship thriller
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UMBC advances to America East Championship on 11-game win streak
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UMBC men's basketball eyes March Madness after record season
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Washington Wizards sign former Terp Julian Reese to two-way contract
Rushaad Hayward
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Towson Tigers beat Elon 58-56 in late-season nail-biter
Xavier Wherry
College Sports
Bowie State women advance to CIAA semifinals with 72-51 win
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College Sports
2026 CIAA Tournament tips off in Baltimore
Xavier Wherry
College Sports
Coppin State men's basketball eyes historic 4-game win streak at homecoming
Xavier Wherry
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