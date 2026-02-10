BALTIMORE — Baltimore's lacrosse community is buzzing ahead of Tuesday evening's highly anticipated matchup between two of the sport's most storied programs.

WATCH: Towson and Johns Hopkins set for top 20 lacrosse rivalry showdown Tuesday Towson and Johns Hopkins set for top 20 lacrosse rivalry showdown Tuesday

The Towson Tigers and Johns Hopkins Blue Jays will face off at Homewood Field in a top-20 showdown that has all the makings of a classic rivalry game.

For lacrosse fans, Baltimore serves as the mecca of the sport, and this matchup represents everything the community loves about the game. The rivalry brings together two teams that know each other well, creating an atmosphere that extends far beyond the field.

"I think this is gonna be a game Baltimore loves," Peter Milliman, Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse head coach, said. "Always, always has and enjoys the competition. Two teams that know each other well."

The matchup holds special significance for the broader Baltimore community, offering young athletes inspiration and role models.

"I think it's great for the community," Shawn Nadelen, Towson men’s lacrosse head coach, said. "These kids get to see all the student athletes competing, and they're going to go to their camps, they're going to idolize and want to be a part of this."

Historical context favors Hopkins

Historically, this rivalry has heavily favored the Blue Jays. Johns Hopkins holds a commanding 45-6 all-time record against Towson. However, recent history suggests the gap may be narrowing.

Last year's contest proved to be a nail-biter, with the Blue Jays escaping with an 11-10 victory. This year presents an interesting twist: Towson enters the game as the higher-ranked team at 15th nationally, compared to Johns Hopkins at 17th.

Weather impacts season preparations

Due to a recent snowstorm, Towson had to cancel what would have been their season opener against North Carolina. This means Tuesday night's game serves as their season opener, giving them an opportunity to start the year with a statement victory against their cross-town rivals.

"There's no other way to put it, and we're proud to be wearing the uniform, and we're ready," Joe Meidling, a Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder at Towson, said. "It's an away game, and we're looking forward to going to an away game for our first game of the season."

For Towson, the early-season focus centers on establishing team identity and chemistry.

"For us this year it's really understanding who we are, what we're capable of," Nadelen explained. "A lot of guys in some new roles replacing guys out of graduation, so making sure our guys are building the chemistry, are being ready to step on the field, understanding what we need to do to be successful."

Hopkins brings early momentum

The Blue Jays enter with a 1-0 record, having defeated Robert Morris 17-6 a week ago. The early victory provides valuable momentum for a young team that has shown promise throughout the offseason and in their opening game.

"We're getting leadership. We're getting commitment to a system, commitment to an identity, buying and accountability everywhere through," a Hopkins representative said. "I think there's a lot of progress to be had with this group. I think we're excited to get it going."

The matchup will begin at 4 p.m. at Homewood Field, setting the stage for another chapter in one of lacrosse's most compelling rivalries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

