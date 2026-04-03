Towson University men's lacrosse hosts Monmouth on Senior Day aiming to extend 20-game CAA win streak

TOWSON, Md. — The 17th-ranked Towson University men's lacrosse team is preparing to host Monmouth on Senior Day this Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium, looking to extend a 20-game regular season win streak against CAA opponents.

With only four games left in the regular season, the Tigers have won four straight games and aim to remain in first place in the conference. The team's success highlights the impact of the senior class dating back to 2023.

"I think we understand that and our coaches do a really good job reiterating it to us is that it's not given. We have to go out and earn it because the conference play in every game is a battle no matter what," Matthew Nilan said.

Towson men's lacrosse hosts Monmouth to defend 20-game win streak Towson men's lacrosse hosts Monmouth on Senior Day

Nilan, a redshirt junior who will be honored on Senior Day, is spending this year as a first-time starter at goalie. He approaches what could be his final year with an immense amount of gratitude.

"You know, I was just kind of a freshman and, you know, the fifth to last string on the roster and now I'm starting and playing with my best friend, so it's probably gonna feel like a bit of a surprise because of how fast everything has honestly went and how everything's felt. And I think you could definitely look at it from a sad perspective, but I'm just really happy and grateful that I've gotten the opportunity to even play this year," Nilan said.

Alex Roussel, a senior from Toronto, credits the team's chemistry and bond as a key part of their success.

"We're definitely a pretty talented group, but I would say it's completely off the field stuff like we're so tight knit. We love each other so much. Personally, I know I live with like 10 of us and we're together all day every day," Roussel said.

Saturday will also serve as the Strokes of Luck Game. The organization, created by the student manager, empowers children and families affected by pediatric stroke. The Tigers will wear custom helmets for the first time during the matchup.

Saturday's game begins at 4 p.m.

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