Maryland upsets No. 25 Iowa 77-70 for second straight win

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team has struggled this season, but Wednesday night's 77-70 upset victory over No. 25 Iowa could be the momentum shift they desperately needed.

The win marked Maryland's second consecutive victory, their first back-to-back wins since mid-November. The Terrapins improved to 10-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

Freshman Andre Mills led the charge with a team-high 24 points, attacking the rim effectively while also connecting on three 3-pointers.

"There's no other feeling like it, you know, obviously like this is our first ranked win, so," Mills said. "Feelings amazing, but in terms of like my game and how I played and honestly we do the same drills after practice every day and I know I said that in my last press, but it was just working, you know, repetition, getting better each day doing the little things and it just came to life today."

Head coach Buzz Williams acknowledged his team's resilience despite the challenging season.

"I'm very thankful for their willingness to show up every day, get your teeth kicked in a lot, and you have to, you have to take what comes with that, but then you still have to have the endurance to show up," Williams said. "And you have to have the endurance to show up and figure out how to fight through things that are tough, and I think that that happens in life. It happens in ball. It's been happening at Maryland men's basketball the last 6.5 months."

Mills emphasized how the recent wins have boosted team confidence and unity.

"It definitely could change everything, I mean," Mills said. "Momentum is a big thing. We're gonna be focused on the next games coming up just trying to get another win, but I think these last two wins have been very big for us, just getting our confidence up and we're all on the same page now, so it feels good."

While Maryland faces a steep climb in conference standings, this upset victory over a ranked opponent could provide the spark needed for a late-season push.

