Maryland lacrosse teams gear up for promising 2026 seasons

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland's lacrosse programs are generating significant excitement as both teams prepare for what could be breakthrough seasons. The men's team enters as the preseason No. 1 ranked squad, while the women's team sits at No. 7 in national rankings.

The Terrapins men's lacrosse team is coming off an impressive 2025 campaign that saw them compile a 14-4 record and advance to the national championship game against Cornell. Despite falling short in the title game with a 13-10 loss, the team returns with an established roster full of championship experience.

Head coach John Tillman acknowledges the top ranking but emphasizes it means little without results on the field.

"That doesn't really help us win any games, so I think that's a trap you can fall into," Tillman said. "I think there's one our guys care about and that comes out on the day after Memorial Day."

Tillman compares his approach to improving the team to running a company that aims to be more profitable than the previous year. He focuses on reflection and preparation to set his players up for success.

"You're kind of reflecting back on, you know, maybe what we did well, what we didn't do well, you know, you're talking to your players about things they thought you were helpful and then also looking at, all right, what do we have this year because I think our job is to set them up for success," Tillman said.

The men's team opens their season Saturday at home against Loyola Maryland at Jones Hill House.

Meanwhile, the women's lacrosse team is looking to build on a strong 2025 season where they went 15-6 before suffering a heartbreaking 11-10 double-overtime loss to Penn in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Cathy Reese believes leadership and continuity will be key factors for success in 2026.

"We've returned a lot of great leaders and a lot of more experienced. We're more experienced than last year overall, and so this group has had a good fall, a good preseason so far, working together well and, and ready," Reese said. "I'm ready to see what we can do. It's time to play someone different than ourselves."

The women's team faces their first test Friday when they travel to take on No. 13 Syracuse.

Both Maryland lacrosse programs appear positioned for successful seasons with experienced rosters and strong leadership heading into the 2026 campaign.

