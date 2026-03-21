Terps roll past Murray State, freshmen trio makes history in 99-67 rout

The University of Maryland women's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after defeating Murray State 99-67 on Friday night.

Scoring was plentiful, with five different Terps reaching double figures. The night, however, belonged to the freshmen.

Freshmen guards Kyndal Walker and Addi Mack were among the team's top scorers, with Walker putting up 20 points off the bench and Mack contributing 18.

Combined with seven points from Rainey Wilson, the three freshmen combined for 45 points — the most by a trio of Terp freshmen in an NCAA Tournament game since at least 1982.

Senior guard Mir McLean also shined, notching her double-double of the season. She tallied a season-high 19 points and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds to get her ninth career double-double.

The Terps now advance to the second round, where they will face No. 4-seeded North Carolina on Sunday.