UMBC cancels remainder of 2026 softball season

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The remainder of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County 2026 softball season has been canceled, according to a statement released Tuesday.

"After numerous meetings with our student-athletes, it became clear that we would not have the level of participation necessary to safely complete the remainder of the 2026 season," said Tiffany Tucker, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Recreation.

Former Catholic University head coach Bruce McConkey was set to serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season before the decision to cancel was made.

The Retrievers last competed on March 15, defeating Holy Cross 5-0 to complete a four-game sweep.

The team ends its season with a 10-8 record.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority, and we simply do not have a full complement of softball team members to continue participating on the field this season," Tucker added.