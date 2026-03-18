UMBC falls to Howard 86-83 in NCAA Tournament First Four, ending Retrievers' March Madness run

UMBC's March Madness run ends with an 86-83 loss to Howard in the First Four.

WATCH: UMBC loses to Howard in NCAA First Four play-in game UMBC loses to Howard in NCAA First Four play-in game

The UMBC Retrievers' March Madness run came to an end Tuesday night, falling to the Howard Bisons 86-83 in the First Four play-in game.

It was UMBC's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018, when the Retrievers pulled off a historic upset over Virginia.

UMBC was unable to build a significant lead against the Bisons, and Howard held on for the three-point victory.

