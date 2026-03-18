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UMBC falls to Howard 86-83 in NCAA Tournament First Four, ending Retrievers' March Madness run

NCAA UMBC Howard Basketball
Kareem Elgazzar/AP
Howard guard Cedric Taylor III (12), right, drives to the basket as UMBC forward Josh Odunowo (2), center, defends during the second half in a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
NCAA UMBC Howard Basketball
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UMBC's March Madness run ends with an 86-83 loss to Howard in the First Four.

WATCH: UMBC loses to Howard in NCAA First Four play-in game

UMBC loses to Howard in NCAA First Four play-in game

The UMBC Retrievers' March Madness run came to an end Tuesday night, falling to the Howard Bisons 86-83 in the First Four play-in game.

It was UMBC's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2018, when the Retrievers pulled off a historic upset over Virginia.

UMBC was unable to build a significant lead against the Bisons, and Howard held on for the three-point victory.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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