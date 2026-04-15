'I wanted to stay home': Baltimore native Zion Elee speaks on decision to commit to UMD

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A top-ranked recruit out of Baltimore is representing the place he calls home after committing to the University of Maryland's football program.

Freshman defensive lineman Zion Elee is now 10 days into practice with the Terps during spring camp and is looking to cement himself right here in Maryland.

The St. Frances Academy alum is Maryland's highest-ranked recruit of all time, surpassing former former New England Patriots wide receiver and UMD alum Stefon Diggs.

Elee says he doesn't let that pressure get to him,though, even as UMD's highest-ranked signee in program history.

"I don't really take it as pressure," said Elee."I just see they think of me as a really good player, so I'm going to show them that."

The five-star edge rusher was named the No. 3 overall player in the ESPN Junior 300.

He began his high school career at Joppatowne High School, tallying 64 tackles and 13 sacks during his sophomore season.

At St. Frances Academy, he recorded 56 tackles with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He says the transition from high school to college was an adjustment, especially with the pacing of the game.

"The game is faster. It's more of a technique game. There's a lot of things I had to work on," said Elee.

The skills he's working on, he learned right here in Baltimore, a place he's called home his whole life.

Elee committed to the University of Maryland back in December 2024.

He said the decision to commit wasn't easy at first, but he knew it was the right one to make.

"As you know, all the other schools in the country [were] recruiting me, throwing a lot of stuff at me. It was just really hard to turn down, but I did because I wanted to stay home," Elee said.

Family was a huge part of that decision as well.

Elee said his mother was ecstatic to hear that he was staying close to home.

She didn't give him much of a choice in the matter, anyway.

"My mom didn't want me to go too far anyway, so she was really happy when I decided to stay home," said Elee.

Elee said he's bonded with the coaches at UMD, especially head coach Mike Locksley.

With Elee's presence on the roster, the Terps are looking to bounce back after going 4-8 in 2024, finishing with a 1-8 record in conference play.

While the team goal will always be to continuously stack wins, Elee also has some personal goals in mind.

"I hope to have a really good freshman year by trying to be a freshman All-American. That's what I'm aiming for."