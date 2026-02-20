BALTIMORE — The Coppin State men's basketball team has an opportunity to make history during homecoming week, as they sit on the verge of their first 4-game winning streak since the 2010-2011 season. A victory Saturday against Maryland Eastern Shore would mark a significant milestone for a program that has endured challenging seasons in recent years.

"On this team, you know, we're together. I mean, the trust we have in one another, is certainly like shown on the court. The three game win streak, I really try not to think about it, you know, I just try to take it one game at a time," said Camaren Sparrow, junior guard.

Coppin State men's basketball eyes historic 4-game winning streak during homecoming Coppin State men's basketball eyes historic 4-game win streak at homecoming

Sparrow, a Baltimore native, has witnessed the program's struggles firsthand. During his freshman year, the Eagles finished with a 2-27 record, followed by a 6-24 season last year. The team has already matched last season's win total, representing significant progress for the program.

The junior guard's return from a leg injury has coincided with the team's current success. The 6-foot-4 guard has made an immediate impact defensively, recording 7 blocks in the last 4 games.

"I say being from Baltimore, defense is like the thing we take pride in. Nobody likes to be scored on, I certainly don't, so I take big pride on defense," Sparrow said.

Saturday's homecoming game will feature a special ceremony honoring the coaching staff's family legacy. Assistant coach Stephen Stewart, who was MEAC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995 for the Eagles, will have his number retired. The ceremony becomes even more meaningful as Stewart's jersey will hang next to that of his brother, Larry Stewart, who currently serves as the men's head coach.

"The closer we get to the actual ceremony, the more emotional I'll get and the reason being is because you think about all the times that you spent on campus, trying to fulfill your dreams as a student athlete and to be honored amongst your family for your accomplishments is very humbling to be honest with you," Stephen Stewart said.

Head coach Larry Stewart reflected on the significance of the moment for his family and the basketball program.

"It's gonna be a blessing to see. We know how blessed we are when it comes to this game of basketball, all the things that God has, first and foremost, the people that He's put in our lives and the journeys that we've had with this game of basketball and just to see, you know, it all come to fruition," Larry Stewart said.

The Eagles will face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at PEC Arena, with both a potential historic winning streak and a meaningful jersey retirement ceremony on the line.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

