Former Maryland linebacker Neeo Avery announces medical retirement amid battle with multiple sclerosis

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Former University of Maryland linebacker Neeo Avery announced he is medically retiring from football due to complications from multiple sclerosis, according to an Instagram post.

Avery, a sophomore at UMD, said in the statement that the decision to retire came after a lot of "thought, prayer, and conversations with loved ones."

He added that football has been a huge part of his life and identity, crediting it with giving him unforgettable memories, lifelong friendships, and incredible opportunities.

"Walking away from the game is not something I ever imagined having to do so early, and this decision comes with a heavy heart," Avery said. "While this chapter is coming to an end, I am grateful for every teammate, coach, trainer, family member, friend, and fan who supported me throughout my journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express."

The Glen Burnie native joined the Maryland Terrapins in 2023, choosing the university over Ole Miss, Penn State, Kentucky, and Oregon.

Coming out of high school, Avery was ranked as a top-five player in Maryland and No. 174 in the 2023 recruiting class by ESPN.

He saw his first game action in 2024, appearing in seven games that season and five games in 2025.

According to Max Olson, who covers national college football and the transfer portal for ESPN, Avery entered the transfer portal in December 2025, later committing to South Dakota.