BALTIMORE — The UMBC Retrievers are heading to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history, and they're doing it in historic fashion — with their best conference record ever and a third America East championship title.

"I think it's the most special event ever," said Ace Valentine, a junior on the UMBC men's basketball team.

The Retrievers enter the tournament on a 12-game winning streak, and the momentum has been building all season.

UMBC men's basketball heads to NCAA Tournament for 3rd time in program history UMBC punches ticket to NCAA tournament after win over Vermont

"Ever since the season started, we all had a vision and we all kind of bought into it," Valentine said. "I feel like we took everything step by step, game by game, not overthinking anything or looking over any opponent of the season. We took everybody the same."

Graduate student DJ Armstrong Jr. said the team's chemistry and commitment to starting fresh fueled the run.

RELATED: UMBC punches ticket to NCAA tournament after win over Vermont

"Before the season started, we didn't have anything to lose. We had to really start from scratch and we have a lot of new guys. So I feel like just all just like they said, just buying in, putting everything into it," Armstrong said.

The Retrievers will face the Howard Bison on Tuesday night. UMBC is 2-5 all time against Howard, but a win would set up a matchup with the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines. In tournament history, only 2 No. 16 seeds have beaten a No. 1 seed — and UMBC made history as the first, upsetting then-No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018.

For junior Jah'Likai King, who grew up just 15 minutes from campus, the moment carries personal weight.

"I live 15 minutes from UMBC. I grew up right around the corner. I have a family that went to UMBC as well, so it was definitely — I noticed it even though I was only like 13, but I noticed it and it was just cool to see like an underdog have that light on them, have that put on a show," King said. "When it came back around full circle for me when I went to UMBC, it was always a goal to get to the tournament."

King also reflected on the broader impact a single game can have.

"Just the fact that one game like that can change the whole team, everybody's life, the trajectory of their basketball career and everything like that," King said.

Head coach Jim Ferry said he knew this group had what it takes.

"I remember being in the locker room talking to these guys. I said, guys, listen. I know what a championship team looks like, and we have the look," Ferry said.

The Retrievers tip off against the Bison at 6:40, looking to win their 13th straight and advance in the NCAA Tournament.

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