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UMBC punches ticket to NCAA tournament after win over Vermont

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BALTIMORE COUNTY — The UMBC Retrievers are heading back to the NCAA tournament after defeating Vermont 74-59 in the America East Championship.

They're heading back to the tournament for the first time since their historic run in 2018 when they became the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed (Virginia).

On the season, UMBC finished 23-8, with a 14-12 conference record.

They also posted a 14-2 record against America East opponents this season, the best conference record in program history.

With today's win, the Retrievers passed their all-time program record with a 12th straight win.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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