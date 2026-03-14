UMBC punches ticket to NCAA tournament after win over Vermont

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The UMBC Retrievers are heading back to the NCAA tournament after defeating Vermont 74-59 in the America East Championship.

They're heading back to the tournament for the first time since their historic run in 2018 when they became the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed (Virginia).

On the season, UMBC finished 23-8, with a 14-12 conference record.

They also posted a 14-2 record against America East opponents this season, the best conference record in program history.

With today's win, the Retrievers passed their all-time program record with a 12th straight win.