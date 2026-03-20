Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers 15-9 to remain undefeated this season

The third-ranked Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team defeated the Penn Quakers 15-9 in College Park tonight, improving to 9-0 for their best start since their 2019 national title season.

WATCH: Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0 Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0

Maryland opened the game by scoring four unanswered goals in the first five minutes. The victory avenged a three-game losing streak against the Quakers.

Reigning Big 10 Midfielder of the Year Corey Edmondson and grad senior Keeley Block, a former Penn Quaker, led the team with four goals each.

Top scorer Lauren Lapointe continued her remarkable season, reaching 29 goals and surpassing her total from a year ago.

Kristen Shanahan also contributed to the action, scoring a no-look goal.

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