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Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers 15-9 to remain undefeated this season

The third-ranked Terrapins avenged a three-game losing streak against the Quakers. The 9-0 record marks Maryland's best start since winning the national title in 2019.
Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0
Xavier Wherry
Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0
Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0
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The third-ranked Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team defeated the Penn Quakers 15-9 in College Park tonight, improving to 9-0 for their best start since their 2019 national title season.

WATCH: Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0

Maryland women's lacrosse team defeats Penn Quakers to improve to 9-0

Maryland opened the game by scoring four unanswered goals in the first five minutes. The victory avenged a three-game losing streak against the Quakers.

Reigning Big 10 Midfielder of the Year Corey Edmondson and grad senior Keeley Block, a former Penn Quaker, led the team with four goals each.

Top scorer Lauren Lapointe continued her remarkable season, reaching 29 goals and surpassing her total from a year ago.

Kristen Shanahan also contributed to the action, scoring a no-look goal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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