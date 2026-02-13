Towson's Tyler Tejada scores 33 points in 69-57 win over Stony Brook

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers men's basketball team secured its first February victory Thursday night, defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves 69-57 at SECU Arena behind a dominant performance from Tyler Tejada.

Tejada put on a scoring clinic, finishing with 33 points on just 20 shot attempts in an incredibly efficient display. The team's leading scorer was in control from the opening tip, scoring 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half alone - his highest-scoring half of the season.

"He's spent like the last, you know, a half dozen games really playing downhill pretty good," head coach Pat Skerry said. "But any time you get 33 points on 20 shots is incredibly efficient, and he did that tonight. They had, they played a lot of drop coverage, and he took advantage of that."

Dylan Williamson also contributed significantly despite battling injury, adding 17 points and five assists while playing 38 crucial minutes.

The victory maintained Towson's perfect record against Stony Brook, as the Tigers have now won all five matchups between the two programs.

Towson improved to 14-12 overall and 6-7 in conference play with the win. The Tigers will look to build on this momentum when they travel to face Monmouth on Sunday at 2 p.m.

"There ain't a lot of preserving left at this point," Skerry said. "Like, you know, we've got every game in this league is going to be tight."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.