Hofstra eliminates Towson 72-71 on late 3-pointer in CAA championship second round

Emma Von Essen's step-back 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left lifted the 10-seed Pride past the 7-seed Tigers in an instant classic.

Hofstra eliminated Towson 72-71 in the second round of the CAA championship at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., ending the Tigers' season on a heartbreaking final shot.

In the two previous matchups between Hofstra and Towson this season, the games were decided by a combined 4 points, with Towson winning both.

Thursday night, the Tigers faced the tough task of beating the Pride for the third time this season.

Hofstra proved they belonged early, jumping out to a lead while Towson was slow to get going.

The Tigers turned it up in the second quarter, leaning on Samaya Turner, who finished with a season-high 18 points, and took a 34-29 lead into halftime.

The second half belonged to India Johnston, who scored 14 of her 21 points in the final two quarters. The 1,000-point scorer and All-CAA team member delivered when Towson needed a bucket most.

But with under a minute left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 69, Hofstra got a key stop and called a timeout with under 20 seconds remaining, trailing 69-71.

Senior Emma Von Essen then drilled a step-back 3-pointer, putting the Pride up 72-71 with 2 seconds left.

Towson's last-chance shot didn't fall, and the Tigers fell 72-71.

Head coach Laura Harper addressed the team's gut-wrenching defeat after the game.

"I don't know if I've ever been in a more distraught locker room. Definitely heartbreaking for our student athletes, for the Towson community, for our seniors. I'm extremely proud of them," Harper said.

Harper reflected on the loyalty of her players in an era of NIL and the transfer portal.

"Despite the outcome of today, this isn't a game that makes or breaks who they are. In this realm of NIL and transfer era, it's very rare that you coach someone for all four years. The loyalty that she's [India Johnston] shown to our university and to me in this program—I'm just extremely proud of the woman that she's become in the four years here at Towson," Harper said.

Towson finished the season 17-14, a significant improvement from a season ago.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.