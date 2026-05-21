COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For the 29th time in program history, Maryland has reached the Final Four, but almost every player on this team wasn't there the last time they got this far. Head Coach Cathy Reese says they're back where they want to and expect to be.

"We're lacrosse at the University of Maryland and we want to be the best team that we can be," said Reese.

Maryland women's lacrosse two wins away from more history Maryland women's lacrosse two wins away from more history

"We want to be competing for championships in the Big Ten and nationally. It's where we want to be as a program. We want to be competing in Final Four weekend every year."

Maryland's last Final Four was in 2022, making this year the deepest run for star senior midfielder Kori Edmondson. She's ready for the last push of the title chase, but also important to her and the team is the chance to get one more weekend together while doing it.

"You don't come to Maryland to not come to Final Four weekend so I think it's just a standard for us and it's finally get Maryland back on that," said Edmondson.

"I mean we've been missing for four years in that kind of situation so just having us back there, it's just so amazing. It's my first one and I'm going to enjoy every second of it."

"When we came away with that quarterfinal win versus Navy, we knew we had one more game together, one more week together and we're one of four teams still together at this point in the season," said Reese.

"That was what I just reminded them at the end as we close out practice in College Park. Just wanted to remember that this is really special."

Maryland plays against North Carolina in Evanston, Illinois at 3:00 P.M. on ESPNU.