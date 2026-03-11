UMBC Retrievers advance to America East Championship game on 11-game winning streak

The UMBC Retrievers men's basketball team is one win away from claiming an NCAA tournament berth after a dominant performance at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

UMBC hosted UMass Lowell with a trip to the America East Championship game on the line.

The game was never in doubt, as the Retrievers came out scorching from the field, shooting 53% overall and 60% from three-point range, going 6 of 10 from deep.

Jah'likai King led the way with 24 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 5 of 8 from three-point range.

The energy inside the arena was contagious, with the UMBC men's swim team making it difficult for UMass Lowell at the free throw line.

The Retrievers are now on an 11-game win streak and one game away from their first NCAA tournament berth since 2018.

The America East Championship game is scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena — the first time UMBC has ever hosted the championship game in the building.

Coaches are urging the community, fans, and students to pack the arena Saturday morning.