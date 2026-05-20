TIMONIUM, Md. — Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse has steadily been improving year after year over the last handful of years to the point now where they've made plenty of program history with the program's first ever Division I Final Four appearance. But they're not satisfied with just that.

After a gradual ascent, Johns Hopkins set a program record with 17 wins, and now sits closer than ever to a Division I national title.

That reemergence has coincided with the tenure of fourth-year Head Coach Tim McCormack who has helped the team improve their record for three straight seasons.

Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse set to play in first Final Four Johns Hopkins women's lacrosse set to play in first Final Four

He's quick to point out, it hasn't always been smooth sailing. But he says what they've done when facing adversity has led them to this moment.

"It's not focusing on failure. Understanding that a mistake, a bump in the road, a failure is an opportunity to learn and grow, and we've taken that approach since the first day that I've gotten here," said McCormack.

One win from playing for a championship, this team is itching to get to the top, especially those who have been following the program for years.

For Towson native Hannah Johnson, she knows how much a run like this can help build the fan base and bring their program to even greater heights.

"Growing up in Baltimore, I always watched Hopkins play and it really means a lot to get to this point," said Johnson.

"Every year, every team raising the standard. Raising the standard of play and just each year I've grown, we've made it one level deeper, one big step and this is the next big step and I'm happy that it's happening."

If Johns Hopkins gets the win on their side of the bracket and then Maryland gets a win on their side of the bracket, we could have an in-state, all Maryland national championship game.

Johns Hopkins plays against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois at 5:30 P.M. on ESPNU.