Washington Wizards sign former Terp Julian Reese to two-way contract

BALTIMORE — Former Terp Julian Reese has signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

The Baltimore native has spent most of the 2025-26 season playing with Toronto's Raptors 905 G-League team where he averaged 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds in 24 games.

He also signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before then signing with Toronto.

Reese becomes the sixth active NBA player from Maryland alongside Kevin Huerter, Derik Queen, Jalen Smith, Aaron Wiggins and Jahmir Young.

Last season, the former Terp helped Maryland reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

He ranks 20th all-time in career scoring and is second all-time for rebounds.