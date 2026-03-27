COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Seven University of Maryland football players participated in drills and workouts Friday morning during the program's Pro Day, aiming to impress NFL scouts and secure a spot on a professional roster.

For 2025 second-team All-Big 10 defensive back Jalen Husky, the job interview process brought on significant nerves.

"Even though I've done all this stuff a million times, you know, been training for like the last three and a half months for this, this morning I was super nervous last night," Husky said. "I was more nervous for this than I ever am for a game, or I felt like a little kid on Christmas."

Seven Maryland Terrapins showcase their football skills for scouts during the university's NFL Pro Day Seven Terps showcase football skills for scouts at Maryland’s NFL Pro Day

Husky believes his versatility on the field will translate to the next level.

"Playing corner, playing nickel, and playing safety, all three positions, really jumpstarted my career," Husky said. "If I stayed at corner, [I] probably wouldn't be in the same position I am in right now, and I'm extremely grateful for Locks [Locksley], seeing that in me and changing my position and allowing me to excel as a football player and as a man."

Wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. finished his career tied for the 17th most catches in program history. He wants to show scouts he offers more than just blazing speed.

"Hopefully I came out here to showcase that I got the hands and the route [running] to back that up and be a problem at the next level," Smith said.

Offensive lineman Alan Herron has only been playing football for five years, which included playing Division Two in 2022 and 2023.

"I worked my way up and I feel like I'm a guy that's gonna keep my head down and continue to work and develop every year," Herron said. "I feel like if you go back, like all five years, I've gotten better each year."

The NFL Draft is scheduled from April 23 through April 25 and will be broadcast on WMAR.

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