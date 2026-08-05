COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Over the last two seasons, Maryland football has lost twice as many games as they've won. But with a more experienced team and most of last year's production returning, Head Coach Mike Locksley believes that 2026 will serve as a turnaround season for the program.

While the last two seasons have produced identical 4-8 records, Locksley says the team is on track to take the next step in the competitive cycle as their young team continues to grow.

Maryland football looking for turnaround season in 2026 Maryland football looking for turnaround season in 2026

"The 4-8 last year was a lot different than the 4-8 a year before," he said.

"We decided let's recruit high school players. We'll live with what happens, we'll grow like we did with that team that won three straight bowl games, and that's kind of the trajectory I feel like we're on."

A key reason for optimism is quarterback Malik Washington, who had a promising freshman season. The former Archbishop Spalding star has goals of taking the next step on the field, and he's thrilled to be able to model a path for future local players.

"It means the world for me to be honest," said Washington "All my family comes to the games, they tailgate, looking up to the stands seeing everybody there, and then having the kids that you see grow up kind of look at you as a role model, be able to come to the games and watch how you do things, watch how you operate. It just means a lot to me."

The stability at quarterback presents a huge opportunity for the Terps to expand on a solid foundation, which could tip close results their way, unlike last year.

"That's exactly what I think the difference is with this year is that we have a returning starter. We have 71 percent of guys that have played integral parts in last year's system. The pessimists will say 71 percent of a 4-8 team, but when you look deeper into this, this is a team that we're a drive away from being seven wins as opposed to four," said Locksley.

The Terps open the season at SECU Stadium on September 5 against Hampton.