Towson Tigers seek redemption and .500 record against Hofstra Saturday

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers men's basketball team has a significant opportunity this Saturday as they travel to face Hofstra with a chance to return to .500 in conference play.

Currently sitting at 5-6 in Colonial Athletic Association play, the Tigers are riding high after arguably their most dominant victory of the season, defeating Hampton 82-50 last week. Head coach Pat Skerry said it has been beneficial having a full week to prepare for what should be a strong Hofstra team.

"I thought our response last Saturday against a Hampton team that's had a good season was probably our best performance of the season," Skerry said.

Saturday's matchup represents a chance for redemption as the Tigers take on Hofstra for the second time this year. Earlier this month, Hofstra defeated Towson 78-67, setting up an intriguing rematch for Skerry and his squad.

The Tigers are preparing to slow down Hofstra's guards and establish their presence on the glass.

"There are two guards. I mean, Cruz Davis is probably the player of the year in the league and Preston Edmead is the rookie of the year in the league. So it starts with their backcourt, and then they're very, very big at the 5 spot. Good on the backboards, first in the league right now in rebounding and 3-point shooting percentage. So that's a heavy area of focus," Skerry said.

A victory Saturday would put the Tigers at 6-6 in conference play, achieving that coveted .500 mark.

"With an 0-4 start, we've obviously played better since then, and this would be the, this kind of wraps up the middle third of the conference before we have six games down the stretch if we could get to that. What I believe our talent and our experience, we put ourselves in a good position. So that's why it's a massive game," Skerry said.

Tipoff is Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hofstra.

