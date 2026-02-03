Maryland Attorney General's status report on 2025 police involved death investigations

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released a status report on 21 police involved death investigations launched in 2025.

A dozen of those investigations have since wrapped up.

Thus far all were deemed justified, resulting in no prosecutions against police.

Dontae Melton Jr. died on June 25, 2025 at an area hospital just hours after experiencing a mental health crisis while in Baltimore Police custody. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Bilial Abdullah was shot and killed by Baltimore Police officers on June 17, 2025 after allegedly opening fire on them first. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Micah Booker was shot and killed by Howard County Police on June 9, 2025 after allegedly stabbing his brother, and charged at officers with a spear. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Gabriel Castillo and Ezequiel Eduardo Garcia-Chicas were killed in a June 4, 2025 crash while fleeing a police traffic stop. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Glenn Pettie, Jr. was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police on May 18, 2025, after allegedly firing first. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Jai Marc Howell was shot and killed by Baltimore City Police on May 12, 2025 after allegedly pointing a firearm at them. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Aevon Bucknor Jr. was shot and killed by Prince George's County Police on April 20, 2025 after he allegedly stabbed two people and set their apartment on fire. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Patricia Riddick died on March 21, 2025 when her vehicle was struck by a car that was fleeing Prince George's County Police. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Rose Marie Harrison was struck and killed on March 7, 2025 by a driver fleeing a police traffic stop in Prince George's County. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Esmeralda Montoya-Perez was struck and killed on February 28, 2025 by a driver fleeing a police traffic stop in Hyattsville. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Aniyah Redd was struck and killed on February 1, 2025 while running from police on I-495 in Prince George's County. She was wanted for an alleged carjacking earlier that day. The involved officers were cleared of criminal wrongdoing. Garry Wright Jr. was shot and killed by a bailiff on January 31, 2025 after allegedly pulling out a gun at the North Avenue District Courthouse in Baltimore City. The involved court bailiff was cleared of criminal wrongdoing.



Below is a list of 2025 investigations that remain open:

Jamal Thompson died at the hospital in December 2025 after Montgomery County Police committed him under an Emergency Evaluation Petition. Servon Gatewood was struck and killed on December 12, 2025 by a driver fleeing a police traffic stop in Calvert County. Howard Sye was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police on December 3, 2025 after allegedly stabbing his sister and lunging at officers. David Evans was shot and killed by Salisbury Police on November 3, 2025 after allegedly reaching for a gun. Officers were reportedly in search of Evans in reference to a homicide earlier that day. Robert Adams was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police on October 8, 2025 following an armed Dundalk barricade. Tesfa Leith was shot and killed by the Cheverly Police Chief on September 30, 2025 after allegedly advancing towards officers with a pair of knives. Police were at the scene investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier in the day. Ryan Garcy was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on September 4, 2025 after allegedly advancing towards officers with a knife. Pytorcarcha Brooks, 70, was shot and killed by Baltimore City Policeon June 25, 2025 after allegedly lunging at officers with a knife. Arvel Jones Sr. was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police on April 23, 2025 after reports suggest he was armed with a bow & arrow.

Already in 2026 there have been two in-custody police deaths. Both are still under investigation.

Jamarl Muse was shot and killed by Baltimore City Police on January 20, 2026 after allegedly firing at officers. A juvenile female dies in Howard County Police custody on January 17, 2026.

Here are the Attorney General's reports from 2024 and 2023.