Man killed by police in Arbutus allegedly shot at passing cars with bow & arrow

ARBUTUS, Md. — We're learning more of what led to a deadly police involved shooting in Arbutus Wednesday.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, officers were originally called to the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue for reports of a masked man shooting at passing cars with a bow and arrow.

Around 10:30am when Baltimore County Police arrived on scene, they encountered a suspect meeting the description provided.

While it's unclear what exactly transpired from there, one detective ended up firing, killing the man.

RELATED: Man reportedly armed with bow and arrow shot and killed by police in Arbutus

No officers or civilians were injured.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigative Division has taken over the deadly force aspect of the case.

Only a back-up officer was equipped with a body-worn camera at the time of the incident.

Neither the suspect or involved officer has been identified.

