Bodycam footage released of Maryland police chief gunning down knife wielding man

RIVERDALE, Md. — Police Body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly officer involved shooting last month in Riverdale.

Officers were at a home on Greenland Street investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier in the day.

On scene they encountered Tesfa Leith, 45.

In the video a woman who identifies herself as "the mother" tells officers to "wait," while asking them "what's going on?"

Leith then appears from the fenced in side yard, and begins advancing towards officers armed with two knives.

Despite orders to drop the weapons, Leith refuses.

Cheverly Police Chief, David Morris fires multiple times, killing him.

A pair of knives were recovered. It's unclear if Leith was the original stabbing suspect.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has taken over the investigation into the chief's actions.

To watch the video click here. Be warned it is highly graphic.