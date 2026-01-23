Man killed in encounter with Baltimore Police on Tuesday identified

BALTIMORE, Md. — The man killed by police in Baltimore City on Tuesday has been identified by the Office of the Attorney General as 40-year-old Jamarl Muse.

The officers involved have also been identified as Sergeant Carlos Arias, who has been with the Baltimore Police Department for 15 years, and Edwin Ruiz, who has been with the department for three years.

They have both been assigned to the Operations Bureau, as is standard following an officer-involved shooting.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said on Tuesday night that officers had been called to Bank Street around 9 p.m. to respond to reports of someone armed and threatening another person.

Worley added that Muse was tackled to the ground by police, got hold of a weapon and fired at officers, at which point other officers returned fire, killing him.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.