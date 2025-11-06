Bodycam footage shows fatal end to Dundalk standoff

DUNDALK, Md. — Body camera footage has been released from the Dundalk barricade that ended in a police shooting in October.

It started when officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Larkhall for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they saw an armed man through the house window, prompting them to establish a barricade.

RELATED: Dundalk barricade ends with police shooting, killing armed man

The body camera footage from multiple officers shows them taking positions throughout the neighborhood.

The man eventually came out of the house, prompting six officers to fatally shoot the man, later identified as 55-year-old Robert Adams.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

SEE MORE: Dundalk man dies in police-involved shooting

The Baltimore County Police officers were identified as Andrew Meyer, Malik McLaughlin, Austin Kiss, Nicholas Cook, Mason Rice, and Luke Eubert.

No one else, including any officers, were injured.

All involved officers were placed on routine administrative leave.

To watch the full video click here.