Bodycam footage released in fatal Baltimore County shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — We're learning more about the fatal police-involved shooting in Baltimore County that took place in early December.

The Attorney General's Office has released body camera footage from the shooting.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as Howard Sye, 31, of Essex, Maryland.

On December 3, officers responded to an apartment building in the 900 block of Holgate Drive for reports of a disturbance.

The call was upgraded to a stabbing report as officers were en route.

When they arrived, officers knocked on the door and tried to open it, and that's when they encountered Howard Sye.

Body camera footage shows Howard Sye leaving the apartment with a knife and officers telling him to drop it.

When he refused and attempted to swing at an officer, the officers fired their weapons.

Inside the apartment, Howard Sye's sister had a stab wound to her chest after an argument she had with him.

Howard Sye was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WMAR-2 News' Jeff Hager spoke with Tabias Sye, Howard's brother, who said: "Normally, when they call me and they’re drinking and everything, it’s just, ‘Alright, it’ll end.' They argue. They go back and forth and that’ll be the end of it. It never went this far.”

One officer was injured during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Attorney General's Office, each officer has two or fewer years of service with the department.

To watch the video, click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.