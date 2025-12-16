Pikesville man arrested after fleeing police, and causing a deadly crash in Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — We're learning more about a deadly police involved chase that took place in Prince Frederick earlier this month.

Overnight December 12 Calvert County Sheriff's deputy Ryan Campbell attempted to pull over a Nissan on Solomons Island Road.

The driver, 32-year-old Savon Samuel, of Pikesville, refused to stop, and later crashed into a pair of vehicles about a mile away at the intersection of Stoakley Road and Rt 4.

Samuel collided with a Honda killing its driver, 58-year-old Servon Gatewood, of Lusby.

Police arrested and charged Samuel with negligent manslaughter. He's currently being held without bail.

Court records show Samuel was convicted in 2024 of driving without a license, just two months after he was found guilty of driving drunk.

Due to judges in both cases suspending nearly all of Samuel's punishment, he ended up serving just seven days in jail.

That's not to mention in 2017 and 2018, Samuel was twice convicted of illegally carrying a handgun inside a vehicle. In total he received a one-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating whether the deputy's actions contributed to the crash.

