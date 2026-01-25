Body-worn camera footage shows police killing alleged Salisbury homicide suspect

SALISBURY, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released body-worn camera footage of a deadly police involved shooting from last November.

It all happened in the driveway of a home on Jefferson Street in Salisbury.

That's where Salisbury Police spotted 40-year-old David Evans, who was wanted for alleged homicide earlier in the day.

Officers repeatedly scream for Evans to show his hands for which he complies, yet he refuses to come forward to be placed in handcuffs.

All the while, video appears to show a gun on the hood of a car next to Evans.

While Evans is heard telling police the gun is unloaded, they continue warning him not to reach for the weapon.

Unfortunately, Evans reaches at which time police fire several shots killing him.

The three involved officers have been identified as PFC. Kassouf, Ryan, and Thiess.

An investigation into their actions is ongoing.

To view the video, click here. It is graphic in nature.