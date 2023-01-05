Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023

BALTIMORE COUNTY — In 2022, Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in Baltimore City.

So in May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders in Baltimore County.

Here's the list for 2023:

1/3 - 1:00am: An 18-year-old was shot in the 3300 block of Washington Blvd. Shortly after the victim arrived at the hospital, a 20-year-old victim walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds as well. They are both expected to survive.