Minor shot, injured in Parkville Monday afternoon

PARKVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Parkville on Monday afternoon.

#BCoPD officers have responded to a reported shooting in the area of Deanwood Road and Hillsway Avenue. Detectives are currently investigating. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/42VjFsqWWM — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 5, 2023

Officers were called to the area of Dalton Road and Hillsway Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived they located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for, according to police, appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

The incident still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.