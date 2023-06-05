Watch Now
Minor shot, injured in Parkville Monday afternoon

Jeff Hager
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:28:27-04

PARKVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Parkville on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Dalton Road and Hillsway Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived they located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for, according to police, appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

The incident still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

