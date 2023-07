RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Randallstown.

On Saturday night, at 9:20pm, officers were called to the 8600 block of Lucerne Road for reports of shooting.

When they arrived, police located a man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Shawn Stewart, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at 410-307-2020.