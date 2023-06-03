Watch Now
Police investigate a shooting in Essex Friday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 02, 2023
ESSEX, Md. — Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in Essex Friday.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.

As of right now, there isn't much information regarding the identity or health status of the victim.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

