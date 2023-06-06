Man charged with murder of great-grandmother and grandfather

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County detectives have arrested a man in connection to the deaths of his great-grandmother and grandfather.

On Sunday, police were called to the 3500 block of Cabot Road for a welfare check.

Officers found an 86-year-old woman and 73-year-old man outside of the house. They were both pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Homicide detectives have arrested 24-year-old Kennard Goins. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.