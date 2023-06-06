Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged with murder of great-grandmother and grandfather

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 22:05:31-04

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County detectives have arrested a man in connection to the deaths of his great-grandmother and grandfather.

On Sunday, police were called to the 3500 block of Cabot Road for a welfare check.

Officers found an 86-year-old woman and 73-year-old man outside of the house. They were both pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Homicide detectives have arrested 24-year-old Kennard Goins. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices