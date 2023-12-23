Watch Now
One dead, four injured in shooting in Woodlawn

Mass shooting in Woodlawn
Courtesy: Manny Locke
5 people shot, 1 dead in shooting in Woodlawn on December 23, 2023.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 10:25:27-05

WOODLAWN, Md. — One person is dead and four others are injured in a shooting in Woodlawn.

It happened at 4:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive. That is right across the street from the Woodlawn branch of the Baltimore County Library and a 7-Eleven.

Police were called to that area for a disturbance. The four injured were taken to hospitals and at this time we do not know their conditions.

Police have not told us what led up to the shooting or made any arrests at this point.

If you have any information contact homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

