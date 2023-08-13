Police arrest suspect connected to deadly shooting at Sky Zone in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Timonium.

At 7:00pm on Saturday night, police were called to the Unit Block of W. Aylesbury Road for reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released this statement in regard to the shooting:

"This incident of gun violence is shocking, horrifying, and simply has no place in our community. We are thankful that no children were injured in this shameful act of cowardice. I thank the Baltimore County Police Department for their swift response and for quickly detaining a suspect in this case."

Johnny Olszewski

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information into this incident to contact 410-307-2020.