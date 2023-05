ESSEX, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Essex.

On May 5, Baltimore County Police were called to the area of Route 702 and Marlyn Avenue for reports of a car crash.

They arrived to the scene and located a female, identified as 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

She was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.