Police charge Towson shooting victim for allegedly possessing firearm

TOWSON, Md. — A man found shot inside his vehicle Sunday night in Towson now faces charges for allegedly being in possession of a gun.

Shots rang out around 7:20pm in the area of Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

An officer happened to be nearby at the time witnessed a car crashing.

Turns out the driver had been shot.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, police discovered a firearm inside his car.

Police believe the man was wounded in a targeted attack.

Charges have since been filed against the victim, whose name has not been publicly released, for illegal firearm possession.

His alleged shooter remains on the run however.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.