Burglars attempt to break into shed, but they're met with gunfire instead

DUNDALK, Md. — Two men are in the hospital after allegedly attempting to break into someone's shed in Baltimore County, early Thursday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Lynhurst Road for reports of attempted burglary.

Police say two men attempted to break into a shed, but were unsuccessful because the homeowner shot them.

Both men were shot and one of the burglars was armed as well.

The two men are critical but stable.

The homeowner was unharmed as a result.

This incident is still under investigation.