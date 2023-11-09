Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Burglars attempt to break into shed, but they're met with gunfire instead

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 11:52:19-05

DUNDALK, Md. — Two men are in the hospital after allegedly attempting to break into someone's shed in Baltimore County, early Thursday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Lynhurst Road for reports of attempted burglary.

Police say two men attempted to break into a shed, but were unsuccessful because the homeowner shot them.

Both men were shot and one of the burglars was armed as well.

The two men are critical but stable.

The homeowner was unharmed as a result.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices