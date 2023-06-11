Watch Now
Man shot, killed during domestic dispute in Parkville

Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 14:46:27-04

PARKVILLE, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting in Parkville on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Rader Avenue and Oakdale Road for reports of domestic-related assault at 7:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have identified all parties involved and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.

