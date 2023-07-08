Police investigate a body found in the parking lot of Pikesville High School

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a person's body was discovered in the parking lot of Pikesville High School on Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they discovered the body of an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That woman was identified as 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler.

Police say it is unclear how long the body was at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Detective are asking anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.