WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Windsor Mill on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the unit block of Shadwell Court, when they arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

Citizens can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.