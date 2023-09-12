Charging docs reveal how a father admitted to shooting his son in an attempt to 'scare him'

DUNDALK, Md. — A father is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting his son.

On Monday evening, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a call placed by Daniel Canoles Sr.

According to charging documents, Canoles, 68, told police he had engaged in a verbal argument with his son.

The argument escalated quickly, at which point Canoles pulled out a firearm and fired at him in an effort to 'scare him.'

During a preliminary investigative interview with police, Canoles said during the argument the victim charged at him which led to him firing his weapon.

The first shot went to the side but the second shot struck the victim in the arm.

After the incident occurred, Canoles drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Canoles contacted medical personnel on his way home from the hospital and told them what transpired in his home, which included an admission of shooting the victim.

He also informed patrol officers that the firearm that he used was still inside of the home.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located the gun, .25 caliber Tanfoglio Ginseppe handgun, wedged in a recliner within the main living room.

Two fired cartridge casings near the main stairwell of the home were also found, along with multiple trails of blood throughout the main floor.

Canoles is charged with first and second degree assault and other firearms-related charges.

He is being held without bond.