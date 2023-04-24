BCPD: One person shot in Nottingham Sunday night

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard for a shooting.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Baltimore County officers are responding to the Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard area following reports of a shooting that's left one person injured. Additional information will be provided shortly. pic.twitter.com/HcvxAKcB3Z — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 24, 2023

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.