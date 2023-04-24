Watch Now
BCPD: One person shot in Nottingham Sunday night

Posted at 11:27 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 23:27:11-04

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard for a shooting.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

