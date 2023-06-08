Man released early from jail shot and killed in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — A shooting last Thursday night left a man dead in a parking lot on Security Boulevard.

Baltimore County Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Frank Eubanks Jr.

Court records show Eubanks with an extensive criminal history.

Back in March 2001 he was sentenced to 20-years behind bars after being convicted of drug kingpin charges.

According to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Eubanks served 14-years of that sentence before being granted statutory release.

So what exactly is statutory release and how does it work? Here's how a department spokesperson described it.

"The law requires that we release certain folks prior to the end of their sentences for what’s called mandatory supervision release. It’s based on credits earned in prison. So many folks don’t do 100% of their time behind bars; they complete their terms under Parole and Probation supervision."

Eubanks would find himself in legal trouble again in December of 2018, this time for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He received a five-year prison term without the possibility of parole, which would have put his release date sometime in mid-December of this year.

Yet again Eubanks was given statutory release, just shy of two-and-a-half years into his sentence.

This means at the time of his death, Eubanks was still on supervised release.

So far police haven't revealed any information on potential suspects or motive.